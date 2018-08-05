Family cremates body after 16 days, stages protest against Cong MP Bittu & accused councillor

One of the youngestar from Rahul Gandhi’s army in Punjab , Newly elected MP from Anandpur Sahib Ravneet Bittu while in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) One of the youngestar from Rahul Gandhi’s army in Punjab , Newly elected MP from Anandpur Sahib Ravneet Bittu while in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Sixteen days after a local BJP worker Jagdeep Singh alias Rinkle Khera (23) died after being allegedly assaulted by son of Congress councillor and his accomplices, the family finally cremated the body Saturday.

Armed with placards, the family also staged a protest against Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu, alleging the Congress leadership of protecting Neetu from being arrested.

The cremation was also attended by Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Bains, BJP leaders Ravinder Arora and Gurdev Sharma Debi and SAD leaders Hira Singh Gabria and Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

Before the cremation, the family held a meeting with police officials reiterating their demand of arresting the councillor. His son Jatinder Pal Singh alias Sunny was arrested two days after the incident on July 19. Police sources said that family agreed for cremation after they were assured that councillor, who has been booked for conspiracy in the case, will also be arrested soon.

DCP Ashwani Kapoor said that family has got a fresh statement recorded saying that the councillor was well aware of his son’s conspiracy and had also threatened the deceased many times earlier. “On the basis of this fresh statement, we will proceed further. Earlier, there wasn’t any direct evidence to arrest Neetu. Other 7-8 accomplices of Sunny are also absconding. They will be arrested soon,” the DCP said.

