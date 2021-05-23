Family can be vaccinated at workplace camp, Centre clarifies

It further said government employees aged 45 years or more can be covered through the free vaccine.

Family members and dependants of workers can also be vaccinated at industrial and workplace Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs), the Health Ministry clarified Saturday.

In a May 21 letter to states and Union Territories, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel wrote: “In view of the provisions of the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy and with the objective of further accelerating the vaccination drive following clarifications are issued… The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with Covid-19 vaccination at the Industrial CVCs and the Workplace CVCs.”

However, Sheel made clear that for industrial and workplace CVCs to cover family members and dependants, the vaccine doses will have to be procured by private hospitals with whom the respective employer ties up for vaccination. It further said government employees aged 45 years or more can be covered through the free vaccine doses supplied by the Centre to the states and UTs at government workshop CVCs.