Family alleges man lynched for bike accident in Rajasthan

On A day Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the state government will bring a law against mob lynching, a 28-year-old was allegedly assaulted by locals in Alwar, who succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Advertising

Harish Jatav, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday following an alleged assault on July 16 by locals for accidentally running his motorcycle into a 55-year-old woman, his relatives said.

Alwar SP Paris Deshmukh said, “On July 16, Harish Jatav was on his way back from Bhiwadi when he met with an accident in Phalsa village with Hakeeman, 55, who was crossing the road. Next day, Hakeeman as well as Rattiram, Harish’s father, submitted separate complaints. In his complaint, Rattiram alleged that some people had assaulted Harish.”

The SP, however, said “Investigation so far, including accounts by independent eyewitnesses, does not point to a mob lynching.”

Advertising

However, Harish’s uncle Jaswant said Harish, who works as a truck driver, did not regain consciousness ever since he was attacked by the mob.

“On July 16, around 7 pm, he accidentally ran his bike into an old lady. The woman started shouting and locals gathered on the spot. They then beat him up mercilessly till his body stopped moving. The locals then called the police. He was injured and his nose, ears and mouth wouldn’t stop bleeding.”