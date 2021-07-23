Families of five men held with ‘Ansar links’: Framed as part of conspiracy

The kin of the five men, accused of being operatives of al Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind by Uttar Pradesh Police, held a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday and claimed that their “family members were being framed as part of a conspiracy”.

On July 14, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of UP Police had claimed that they had arrested three more suspected operatives of Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind from Lucknow in connection with an alleged terror plot.

The ATS had identified the three persons as Shakeel (35), Mohammad Mustakeem (44) and Mohammad Moid (29) – all residents of Lucknow. The agency had said their names came to light during the interrogation of Minhaz Ahmed (30) and Maseeruddin alias Mushir (50) who were arrested earlier for allegedly planning to carry out blasts and suicide bombings in different parts of the state.

Speaking at the press conference organised by human rights group Rihai Manch, Minhaz Ahmed’s father Siraj said his son was picked up without any due process. “There is no basis to the FIR and the charges being pressed against my son. They have framed my son and have made up a false story to accuse him of serious allegations,” he said.

Shakeel drive e-rickshaws in the city. His brother Iliyas questioned how his brother, who barely makes ends meet, could be an operative of an international terror outfit. “He picked up passengers for Rs 5 to feed his family. If he was working for a terror outfit, why would he be so poor. These charges have been framed with politics in mind.”