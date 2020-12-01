Families of 3 Navsari fishermen ‘killed’ during Mumbai attack get govt relief

The trio were believed to have been killed by Ajmal Kasab and his men and their dead bodies were believed to have been thrown into the sea.

Twelve years after three fishermen were believed to have been killed by Lashkar terorists on the high seas during the Mumbai terror attack, their families were compensated by the state government with Rs 5 lakh each as fixed deposits that would mature after three years.

The fishermen — Natu Rathod, Balwant Tandel and Mukesh Rathod — from Vansi and Borsi village in Navsari district were among others who were travelling in the Kuber boat, hijacked by terrorists of Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) to carry out the terror strike in Mumbai.

The trio were believed to have been killed by Ajmal Kasab and his men and their dead bodies were believed to have been thrown into the sea.

The families were not provided any compensation as the bodies of the fishermen were not found. In 2009, the state government gave the kin of the deceased Rs 50,000 each, on condition that if the deceased person returns within five years, the amount shall be returned to the government.

The family members continued their fight with the help of NGO Sewa of Navsari run by advocate Kanubhai Sukhadiya.

On November 27, Roshni Patel, mamlatdar of disaster department of Navsari district collectorate, handed over the fixed deposit documents of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of Natu, Mukesh and Balwant in Vansi village.

The documents were handed over to Damyanti Tandel (51) wife of Balwant Tandel, Dharmishta Rathod (35) wife of Natu, and Laxmi Rathod (85), grandmother of Mukesh.

Talking to The Indian Express, Damyanti Tandel said, “We have been struggling for 12 years to get compensation… We had also submitted the death certificate we got from the court to the government. Now, after 12 years of legal battle, the state govenremtn had given us Rs 5 lakh interms of dixed deposit… We have requested a state government job for my son but it is yet to be considered…”

Sukhadiya of Seva said, “We are not happy with the compensation amount. The families are poor… the amount should be released immediately so that they can start some small business… We used to provide them rations and help the children with education.”

