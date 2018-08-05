Families boycott case: In Moradabad, police rule out ‘conversion’ theory, both sides dig in

Nirmala Saini, one of the people under social boycott, says she never converted. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Nirmala Saini, one of the people under social boycott, says she never converted. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

After it emerged that a caste panchayat of the Saini community in Moradabad had ordered social boycott of 12 families after accusing them of converting to Christianity — a charge the families deny — the police say they will not intervene in the matter since no one has filed a complaint. The police had visited the settlement in Nawabpura locality on Friday and ruled out conversion.

On Saturday, Naresh Kumar, SHO of Nagphani police station, said, “The people who have allegedly converted have not filed any complaint regarding boycott. At present, we will take no action because members of the community (caste panchayat members) have told us that they are just breaking community ties with these families. Nothing has been put down in writing.”

There are approximately 300 Saini families in the settlement, over four cramped lanes. The man alleged to be “converting” them, Sagar Kumar, told The Sunday Express that he holds ‘Masih Satsang’ – in a room in his tiny house on the premises of St Joseph Kanya Junior High School in the area – and is “not interested” in converting anyone.

Every Sunday, around 20 people attend the satsang for two hours – they pray for each other and sing hymns, he said. “I am not interested in converting anybody. This is not a missionary space,” Kumar said. “Most people join the satsang when they are in distress, and leave once their problems are resolved. We don’t ask them to stay – I just identify (myself) as a sevak.”

In the locality, rumours — that people from the boycotted families have dumped idols of Hindu Gods in garbage, that they eat meat during Navratri, that women no longer wear sindoor, and they receive money from Christian missionaries —- have led to paranoia, and a perceived threat to the community. Besides, there’s the “reality” about Sagar Kumar’s satsang, too.

Kanhaiya Lal Saini, a local resident, said, “Earlier, only four families went to this church. Over time, it has increased to 12. Had we not taken strict action against these people, their numbers would have increased.”

In about a month, they will “learn a lesson and mend their ways”, Kanhaiya said, indicating the social boycott, which disallows members of these families from buying goods from local shops, and entails a penalty of Rs 5,000 for anyone found interacting with them.

At pains to emphasise that they continue to be Hindus, members of the boycotted families said they pray to a universal god at the meetings. Many of them claimed that they were miraculously recovered after joining the satsang.

Pointing at a picture of Haridwar and photographs of her son’s Hindu-style wedding last year, Shanti Saini said, “One of my kidneys had to be removed nine years ago. Soon thereafter, my liver was diagnosed damaged. I was referred to many different hospitals, but I could not afford the medical bills. My children were going hungry. At the time, no one from the community had enquired.”

Shanti said not many imagined she would recover. “I learnt about this gathering…. My family’s fortunes genuinely improved (after that). Today my health is fine and we are financially comfortable,” she maintained. Nirmala Saini, whose mother had blocked arteries in heart, and Daulat Ram Saini, who had lost mobility due to gangrene in his feet, and today “can walk, and have stopped taking medicines”, also spoke of similar medical miracles.

Given their belief in “benefits” from the satsang, these families are resisting pressure from the community. “We have always been Hindu, and we will continue, but during the community meeting on Monday, we said that we will not stop attending because it has brought us good fortune,” Nirmala said.

Community members The Sunday Express met at Saini dharamshala, where the caste panchayat was held, also stand firmly by their version. “We have seen them throw idols and pictures of God in the garbage,” Shiv Lal Saini alleged. “How dare they insult our religion? They have been lured by the Christians with money and help.”

