Some faces of the agitation

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, President, BKU

On the call of BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, 62, when Haryana farmers undertook a tractor march against three farm ordinances on July 20, 2020, no one had thought this would become such a big issue that one day the Modi government would have to announce its withdrawal. However, Chaduni soon realised that it was a do-or-die battle and mostly remained on the streets to mobilise farmers from every corner of Haryana. With the Centre standing firm on not repealing the farm laws for nearly one year, Chaduni had said, “I am not sure our agitation would achieve this, but I believe the farmers now see the protest as an “integral part” of their lives”.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, General Secretary, BKU Ugrahan

Kokrikalan, 70, started taking part in farm agitations with his father. He was appointed a government teacher in 1972 but despite being a permanent teacher, he joined protests led by temporary teachers in 1978 and went to jail for 75 days. He was jailed again in 1992 after protesting in Chandigarh for 15 days. He joined BKU’s protests and raised his voice against former CM Beant Singh government’s decision to doubled the rates of Tubewell motors, which was later rolled back. In 1997-98 when cases of farmer suicides started rising, he quit his teacher’s job and began working for farmers.

Jagmohan Singh, Gen Secy, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda)

Well-versed with farm policies, Jagmohan Singh is considered one of the “think tanks” of the movement. Jagmohan, in his 60s, became a household name around 30 years ago when he joined BKU Ekta in 1993, leaving a well-paying government job. A postgraduate in Acupuncture therapy, he is trusted not only by his own union members but is also looked up to by other unions for chalking out any programme involving the agitation.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, President, Punjab BKU (Ugrahan)

A former Armyman, Ugrahan, 75, started working in his fields and soon realised how farmers are exploited and decided to take part in protests. After working with various organisations, including Naujwan Bharat Sabha, BKU Lakhowal, BKU Rajewal, BKU Ekta of Pishaura Singh Sidhupur from 1982 to 2002, he formed BKU Ugrahan in 2002. His union challenged several anti-farm policies.

Dr Darshan Pal President Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab

Pal, 70, is considered among the important farmer leaders of Punjab, who is quite active in AIKSCC. His outfit is among the 10 most active farm organisations in the state. An MBBS, MD (Anesthesia), PCMS doctor, he took pre-mature retirement from his Punjab Civil Medical Service (PCMS) job and became an agriculturist as his family owned 15 acres of land. He started participating in farmers’ programmes in 2007 and joined the BKU.