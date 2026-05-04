In Falta repoll order, a two-decade old precedent in Bihar’s Chakai

Citing “EVM tampering”, the ECI on Saturday ordered that the entire Falta Assembly constituency would go for a repoll on May 21. (File photo)

The Election Commission’s order for a repoll in West Bengal’s Falta seat has a nearly two decade-old precedent in Bihar.

Citing “EVM tampering”, the ECI on Saturday ordered that the entire Falta Assembly constituency would go for a repoll on May 21, with counting slated for May 24. While holding repolls at some booths in a seat is common, a fresh poll in the entire constituency is extremely rare, ordered only when widespread systemic fraud is proven.

And in such instances, the poll body often goes back to the Chakai Assembly seat in Bihar’s Jamui — a flip seat which saw not just a repoll but also a reversed mandate in 2005.