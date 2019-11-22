Toggle Menu
False equivalence between lynch mobs, those resisting them isn’t helping anyone: Owaisi to Mamata

Addressing a Trinamool Congress workers at an event in Cooch Behar Monday, Mamata Banerjee, without naming the AIMIM, had said: “There are some extremists among the minorities. They have their base in Hyderabad. Don’t listen to them. Don’t trust these forces”.

Equivalence being made between lynch mobs and those resisting them: Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi demanded Banerjee to stop “Muslim appeasement” and work towards empowering the community.

Three days after Asaduddin Owaisi took offence at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks that the extremist element among minorities is enabling the BJP gain political mileage in her state, the AIMIM leader furthered his remarks Friday by saying that “false equivalence between lynch mobs and those resisting them, isn’t helping anyone”.

Owaisi had hit back at the chief minister Tuesday by saying: “Our fight is for justice. If this reminds the CM of extremism, then extremism is that she allowed the BJP to win 18 Lok Sabha seats. Extremism is that by abusing me you are insulting the Muslims in Bengal.”

“By drawing flak at me, Banerjee is insulting the Muslims in Bengal who had given 100 per cent votes and yet you couldn’t keep BJP from winning seats in Bengal. Why do the Muslims in Bengal struggle at the human development indicators? With utmost humility, I appeal to the West Bengal CM to stop indulging in activities like participating in Muslim prayers and organising Iftaar feasts. Muslims do not need all this. You (Banerjee) should work on empowering Muslims at ground level,” Owaisi had said.

The AIMIM has been working at the expansion of its base outside Telangana in the last few years. The party had recently won the Kishanganj assembly seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Maharashtra. Apart from It also has its eyes set on the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar and Jharkhand.

