False affidavit on biological children: VMC election officer declares nomination of MLA’s son invalid

The election officer of Ward 15 of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Monday rejected the nomination of Dipak Shrivastav, two-term corporator and son of BJP Waghodia MLA Madhu Shrivastav, who filed his nomination from the seat as an independent candidate, under the provision to disqualify candidates with more than two living biological children.

Dipak filed nomination as an independent after the BJP denied him a ticket. He has three children, including one “adopted” by his father, just before the polls were announced, in an apparent bid to find a way around the law.

High drama ensued at the election office in Vadodara on Monday morning when BJP candidate Ashish Joshi, who has replaced Shrivastav as the party’s choice, raised objection to Dipak’s candidature.

Joshi contended that Dipak submitted a false affidavit, in which he stated the names of only two of children in an attempt to “mislead” the election office.

As the election officer slated a hearing for afternoon, MLA Madhu Shrivastav and Dipak Shrivastav, along with their supporters gathered at the District Development Office, with the MLA threatening to file defamation suit against “anyone speaking of three biological children” of his son.

In his order, the election officer said, “As per the evidences produced by the advocates representing the candidate and the contender, the following facts came to light that Dipak Shrivastav has three biological children — Krisha Shrivastav (born in August 2012), Prathishtha Shrivastav (born in May 2017) and Dhiraj Shrivastav (born in October 2020).”

The order added that although both Pratishtha and Dhiraj were born after the previous civic polls in 2015, it was only in December 2020 that Pratishtha was “given away in adoption” to Dipak’s father Madhu Shrivastav — effecting changes in the VMC’s birth and death registration records.

The order states, “Shrivastav has not mentioned his second-born, Pratishtha, among the names of his children in his affidavit filed before the election office on February 6. However, the records of the Vadodara Municipal Corporations’s Birth and Death Registration office show Dipak Shrivastav as the father of Pratishtha Shrivastav. However, the candidate has presented a registered document stating that his father Madhu Shrivastav is the father of Pratishtha Shrivastav by legal adoption…”

The order of the Election Officer cites Section 10 of the Gujarat Provisional Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, which was amended on August 4, 2015 and has laid down that any candidate who has more than two living biological children, must be disqualified from contesting polls. “Therefore, after viewing the evidences placed on record, the nomination form of Dipak Shrivastav has been considered invalid,” it said.

The order came as a set back to Shrivastav, who had been sulking since the time the party denied him a ticket. Senior BJP leaders said that the reason for excluding Dipak Shrivastav from the list of candidates was the birth of his third biological child in October 2020.

Dipak Shrivastav and Madhu Shrivastav were not reachable for comment after the order.

Another independent candidate, Viren Rami, who was a sitting corporator from VMC Ward 9 in the previous board, was also disqualified after BJP candidate Shrirang Ayare — son of heavyweight Rajesh Ayare — contended that Rami had falsely stated names only of two biological children.

Rami contended that his first child from his previous marriage was now in the custody of his ex-wife and her new family and, therefore, could not be counted as his “biological child”. The two children listed as his biological children are from his current marriage, Rami said.

The election officer, however, turned down his argument stating Section 10 of the Act, which “does not provide any exceptions to living biological children — estranged or not”, thus invalidating the nomination.

However, the nominations of BJP candidate Keyur Rokadia from Ward 8 , who was a member of the Fee Regulation Committee (FRC) in Vadodara, was cleared despite an objection raised by independent candidate Swejal Vyas from the same ward.

Vyas had contended that Rokadia “subverted the process to detach himself from the FRC committee and, therefore, amounted to conflict of interest as he held an office of profit”.

Rokadia, who is contesting his first election, had filed his nomination on February 5, hours after submitting a resignation from the FRC to the Secretary of the state Education Department.

Hearing the contention, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate informed Vyas that the election office had suo motu verified the resignation and received an “email” response from the Education Department confirming the resignation. Rokadia’s nomination was cleared thereafter.