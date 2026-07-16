Falling slab kills 21-year-old in Uttarakhand tunnel 3 years after dramatic rescue of 41 workers

A portion of the concrete lining inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand collapsed on a worker from Jharkhand. (Express Photo)

A 21-year-old worker was killed after a portion of the concrete lining inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand collapsed on him in the early hours of Thursday.

As per the district administration, a block of the tunnel’s concrete lining collapsed about 900 metres inside the Silkyara tunnel from the Barkot side, as construction was ongoing, killing a worker from Jharkhand.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Barkot, to conduct an assessment of the situation, ascertain the actual cause of the accident, and thoroughly examine whether the executing agency had complied with the prescribed safety standards.

“Around 2 am on Thursday, a concrete slab fell on the neck of a worker from Jharkhand, who was moving through the tunnel. He was taken to Naugaon Hospital and died during treatment. We have instructed the SDM to initiate the processes for compensation for the bereaved family,” the DM said.