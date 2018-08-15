Falling rupee gave PM Modi vote of no confidence: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File)

As the Indian rupee on Tuesday crashed to a new low of Rs 70.09 against the US dollar, the Congress took a swipe against the Narendra Modi government for “finally doing something” that they could not in the past 70 years.

“The Indian rupee just gave the Supreme Leader, a vote of NO confidence, crashing to a historic low,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Posting an old video of Modi, where he heard criticising the UPA-II government over weakening rupee, Rahul said: “Listen to the Supreme Leader’s master class on economics in this video, where he explains why the rupee is tanking.”

The Indian #Rupee just gave the Supreme Leader, a vote of NO confidence, crashing to a historic low. Listen to the Supreme Leader’s master class on economics in this video, where he explains why the Rupee is tanking. pic.twitter.com/E8O5u9kb23 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2018

Claiming that the Modi government has sent rupee to “Margdarshak Mandal”, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said: “Modi-made disaster of demonetisation, implementation of a flawed GST, tax terrorism, low growth, low investment, no jobs and rising inflation are all part of the myopic and adhoc economic policies that have become the identity of the Modi government.”

