Fake will, death certificate and a bid to inherit Kamal Nath’s land: Plot unravels in Bijnor

Nath also claimed that "this gang has prepared forged documents relating to several other properties as well". (File Photo)

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath was in for a rude shock when he found that his ancestral land in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district was allegedly being acquired by people not associated with his family.

When the former CM looked closer, he found that his late father’s land was allegedly being acquired based on an unregistered will, a forged death certificate and other documents.

The Bijnor police have registered an FIR at Najibabad police station and, according to Superintendent of Police K K Bishnoi, two people have been arrested, while a third is absconding. Police are examining whether the group was involved in similar attempts involving other properties.