Fake video case: Jignesh Mevani moves Gujarat HC for anticipatory bail

Independent MLA from Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani, Friday moved the Gujarat High Court seeking relief, after a Valsad court Thursday rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

The court of Justice Vipul Pancholi granted a stay on Mevani’s arrest for two days in relation to an FIR accusing him of “defaming a school by tweeting a fake video” in May. The court is expected to hear the matter next on Monday.

On Thursday, the Valsad sessions court rejected Mevani’s anticipatory bail plea, stating that given the allegations, custodial interrogation of Mevani was necessary, for which he may have to be present before the police authorities concerned. The trial court observed that due to him tagging the PMO, the school had to face unwarranted backlash, damaging its reputation.

Mevani tweeted a video on May 20 along with a message, “Barbarism of worst form. Do not leave behind a single WhatsApp number or group and forward this video to all. He is a teacher of Valsad’s RMVM School. Share this so many times that both the teacher and school shut down. This is a message I received. @PMOIndia tell us what is this?”

The video that showed a person in a room beating children with a foot ruler and kicking them, claimed he was a teacher of RMVM School in Valsad.

Mevani deleted the tweet the next day after fact-checking websites clarified on the video. He tweeted, “I guess my emotional side got the better of me, which is why I shared the video yesterday. I was informed that it was originally from Syria and not from Valsad or Egypt, following which I have taken down the same. Special thanks to @altnews and @boomlive-in for clarifying the same.”

On June 13, school principal Bijal Patel filed a complaint against Mevani for allegedly defaming the school by sharing a fake video. The FIR was registered under IPC sections 505(2) (intent to incite any class or community of a person) and 500 (punishment for defamation) at Valsad Town police station.

Mevani moved the HC earlier this month, praying that the FIR, lodged with a malafide intent, be quashed. It was argued that the video has been circulating since 2017, and that between 2017 and 2019 four complaints were filed but no FIR was registered. Only in the case of Mevani, the FIR was registered. Taking cognisance of this argument, the court of Justice SH Vora sought a reply from Valsad police on why an FIR was filed against Mevani.