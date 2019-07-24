Fake video case : Gujarat HC grants anticipatory bail to Jignesh Mevani

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Jignesh Mevani, the Independent MLA from Vadgam, after he tendered an apology to the court. The bail was in relation to an FIR accusing him of “defaming a school by tweeting a fake video” in May.

Mevani’s plea for anticipatory bail was rejected last week by a trial court in Valsad. The lower court had reasoned that given the allegations, the custodial interrogation of Mevani was necessary, for which he may have to be present before the police authorities. Advocate Anand Yagnik, representing Mevani, had submitted that custodial interrogation was not necessary at this stage given the nature of allegations.