Fake snakebite deaths, forged autopsies: Chhattisgarh probe leads to doctor’s arrest

A 37-year-old doctor from Maharashtra’s Nagpur was recently arrested by Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur police for allegedly helping forge autopsies to pocket state compensation meant for snakebite cases. The doctor, Priyanka Soni, is one of 17 suspects arrested in the case, while more doctors are under the scanner.

Sixteen FIRs have been registered, with investigators claiming the suspects used old inquest cases involving deaths due to ordinary illness, cancer, suicide or other causes to prepare forged documents.

Chhattisgarh provides a compensation of Rs 4 lakh in snakebite cases.

According to investigators, the suspect completed her MBBS from Ukraine. “She helped in preparing a fake post-mortem report and not seizing skin samples for FSL examination,” said an official from the local Torwa police station. “At least four fraudulent post-mortem reports have been prepared, for which the role of more doctors is under the scanner.”