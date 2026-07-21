Fake snakebite deaths, forged autopsies: Chhattisgarh probe leads to doctor’s arrest

Investigators claimed forged post-mortem reports were prepared, falsely showing snakebite as the cause of death in several cases. Chhattisgarh provides a compensation of Rs 4 lakh in snakebite cases.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurJul 21, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Fake snakebite deaths, forged autopsies: Chhattisgarh probe leads to doctor's arrestChhattisgarh provides a compensation of Rs 4 lakh in snakebite cases. (Representative image)
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A 37-year-old doctor from Maharashtra’s Nagpur was recently arrested by Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur police for allegedly helping forge autopsies to pocket state compensation meant for snakebite cases. The doctor, Priyanka Soni, is one of 17 suspects arrested in the case, while more doctors are under the scanner.

Sixteen FIRs have been registered, with investigators claiming the suspects used old inquest cases involving deaths due to ordinary illness, cancer, suicide or other causes to prepare forged documents.

Chhattisgarh provides a compensation of Rs 4 lakh in snakebite cases.

According to investigators, the suspect completed her MBBS from Ukraine. “She helped in preparing a fake post-mortem report and not seizing skin samples for FSL examination,” said an official from the local Torwa police station. “At least four fraudulent post-mortem reports have been prepared, for which the role of more doctors is under the scanner.”

Investigators claim the forgeries were carried out between 2019 and 2024.

“While one group, led by an advocate, convinced the family of the deceased to say their kin died of a snakebite and obtained a fraudulent certificate issued by a doctor, another ensured that the claim documents were cleared by officials,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bilaspur, Rajnesh Singh said.

Forged post-mortem reports were prepared in the names of doctors of SIMS Hospital, falsely showing snakebite as the cause of death, the SSP said. “Fake seals and signatures of the police, patwaris, doctors and other government offices were prepared to make the documents appear genuine. Based on these documents, financial assistance was sanctioned and credited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, after which the amount was distributed among themselves,” he said.

Asked why this came to light in 2026, a police officer said: “The issue was raised in the Vidhan Sabha by an MLA, after which a probe was ordered into the incident.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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