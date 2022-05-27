Centre to discuss fake reviews on e-commerce platforms today

Taking cognisance of fake reviews on e-commerce platforms, the Centre has called a meeting of e-commerce entities and stakeholders to discuss the “magnitude of fake reviews and prepare a roadmap ahead”.

The meeting, called by the Department of Consumers Affairs, will be held in virtual mode on Friday. The meeting will be held in association with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

In a statement, the department said, “The discussions will be broadly based on the impact of fake and misleading reviews on consumers and possible measures to prevent such anomaly.”

The meeting comes days after Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh wrote to different stakeholders including e-Commerce entities like Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Sons, Reliance Retail and others besides, consumer forums, law universities, lawyers, FICCI and CII.

As per the statement, Singh, along with his letter, has also shared a statement issued by the European Commission dated January 20, 2022 highlighting results of an EU-wide screening on online consumer reviews across 223 major websites.

“The screening results underlines that at least 55% of the websites violate the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive of the EU which requires truthful information to be presented to consumers to make an informed choice,” the statement said.

“Further, in 144 out of the 223 websites checked, the authorities could not confirm that traders were doing enough to ensure that reviews were authentic, i.e., if they were posted by consumers who had actually used the product or service that was reviewed,” it said.

Quoting the letter, the statement said, “It is relevant to mention that with growing internet and smartphone use, consumers are increasingly shopping online to purchase goods and services. Given that e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on e-commerce platforms to see the opinion and experience of user who have already purchased the goods or service. As a result, due to fake and misleading reviews, the right to be informed, which is a consumer right under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 is violated.”

“Since the issue impacts people shopping online on a daily basis and has a significant impact on their rights as a consumer, it is important that it is examined with greater scrutiny and detail,” the statement said, quoting the letter.