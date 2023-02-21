‘Fake rape case’: SC seeks CBI, Uttarakhand response in plea by DANICS officer

The Supreme Court has sought the response of CBI and Uttarakhand government to a plea by a senior DANICS officer, alleging that he, a 100-percent disabled person without both hands, was falsely implicated in a fake rape case at the behest of an Uttarakhand promotee IPS officer and his business associates.

Issuing notice, a bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal said the plea by A V Prem Nath “raises serious questions”.

The court noted that senior advocate Dama Sheshadri Naidu, appearing for the petitioner, had drawn attention to the “report of the Medical Officer, Government Hospital, Ranikhet, which is also counter-signed by the Remand Magistrate, Almora, recording the fact that the petitioner is a bilateral amputee (100% handicapped by hands)”.

Giving CBI and the State four weeks to reply, the SC, by its February 17 order, also stayed further proceedings in the case against Nath. “It is stated that the final report has been filed on 30.11.2022 and the charges are yet to be framed. Therefore, there shall be an interim stay of further proceedings,” it noted.

Nath, who joined the service of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service (DANICS) in 1996, said both his hands had to be amputated following an accident in childhood. He said that in 2016, when serving as Labour Commissioner in Delhi, he had unearthed a scam worth hundreds of crores during a drive against shell companies, promoters of which were allegedly linked to the IPS officer.

The matter ultimately reached the Supreme Court, which, in April 2022, sought response from the CBI and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in the matter.

The CVC in its reply affidavit told the court that it had received 20 complaints against the said IPS officer, accusing him of amassing illegal wealth and assets by forming shell companies and through other means.

Some of these complaints were referred to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which responded that “companies mentioned in the respective complaints appear to be involved in fraudulent activities and money laundering”. The matter was referred to the Home Ministry to investigate the role of the said officer and the report is still awaited, Noting that a whistleblower in the case was also allegedly murdered, the CVC said it had advised CBI in May 2022 to probe the matter.

Nath said that in May 2022, when he was posted as Joint Secretary, Urban Development, in the Delhi government and held additional charge of Secretary/HoD of Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis (DCSK), he had removed from the Commission a woman who was found allegedly involved in a Delhi Police recruitment scam, for allegedly defrauding several youths by taking money from them by promising jobs in Delhi Police.

Many months later, a complaint was filed against him in Almora, Uttarakhand, accusing him of molesting the adopted minor daughter of the woman he had removed from service, in Almora and in Delhi Secretariat.

An FIR under various Sections of IPC and POCSO was registered by a revenue patwari on October 3, 2022 and Nath was arrested a day later in Ranikhet, where the accused in the case involving the alleged shell companies was also present with the complainant and her mother, Nath stated.

Nath said his arrest was without following the due process and that he was in jail for 77 days before he got bail.

Seeking probe by an independent agency outside Uttarakhand, the petition stated that the “nature and gravity of the offences alleged…also had a big impact on his reputation, career and resulted in immense humiliation to him and family, as he was taken into custody and immense mental agony and physical torture were inflicted and it is also related to morale of the public servants essential for good governance and hence society at large has an interest in this case aimed at scuttling the due process of law”.