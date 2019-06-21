‘Fake news’: MEA dismisses media reports on India-Pakistan dialogue

Challenging reports in some sections of Pakistan’s media that India was ready to hold a dialogue with the neighbouring country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called it “fake news”. The ministry said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan as a response to his congratulatory message.

An official spokesperson for MEA said that “as per the established diplomatic practice”, Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar “have responded to the congratulatory messages received from their counterparts in Pakistan”. In their messages, MEA said, “they have highlighted that India seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan”.

“For this”, PM Modi said in his message to Khan that “it is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility,” the spokesperson said.

Jaishankar too “emphasised the need” for an “atmosphere free from the shadow of terror and violence”, MEA stated.

The MEA spokesperson said that there is no change in India’s position and Pakistan needs to first take “verifiable” and “irreversible” action against terrorism, and India will not fooled by mere “cosmetic” action, but “concrete” steps need to be taken before talks can resume. There cannot be any talks “unless we are convinced that action has been taken on the ground and not temporary action which we have seen several times in the past,” MEA said.

Regarding the reports in Pakistani media, the MEA spokesperson said that there was “no reference to talks in that letter” and “these efforts to peddle fake news continue from the Pakistani side”.