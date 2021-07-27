Fake gun licences: Reasi police identify 9 offenders

Following CBI raids at 40 places in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi in connection with issuance of arms licences to unauthorised persons, police in the UT’s Reasi district on Monday claimed to have identified nine criminals, habitual offenders and history-sheeters who, on the pretext of self-protection, had managed to get gun licences from districts other than their own.

Pointing out that the field report did not support any threat to them for which they needed self-protection, Reasi SSP Shalindra Singh said that they were rather a threat to people in view of possession of arms and ammunition. Some of them were in possession of three weapons and ammunition for many years, he added.

As it came to the notice of police that these criminals had sparked fear in the minds of people and amassed huge wealth by using these weapons, they prepared a fresh field report and approached the concerned district magistrates with recommendations for cancellation of these licences.

While they got five gun licences cancelled, two were found to be fake. Police have seized the weapons and registered cases, the Reasi SSP said.

Those identified include:

* Mohammad Asghar, who was named in two FIRs for allegedly harbouring terrorists and committing a murder. He possessed a gun on the basis of a licence purportedly issued by the office of DM Udhampur in 1984. The police approached the DM’s office with a request to cancel his licence only to find that there were no such official records. The police filed an FIR and seized the gun.

* Mohammad Asger, who is involved in 10 cases of attempt to murder, assault and theft from 2010, was keeping a single barrel 12 bore gun on the basis of a licence purported to have been issued from the office of DM Poonch. The police approached the DM for cancellation of his licence, only to find that it was fake. The police seized the gun and registered a case against Asger.

* Rattan Lal had 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault, kidnapping, theft etc., registered against him between 1984-89. He possessed a 12 bore gun after managing a gun licence from Srinagar district.