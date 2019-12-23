‘Fake’ encounter: Three-member AIIMS team to conduct 2nd autopsy today

The bodies of the four accused were found within a radius of 50 m. The bodies of the four accused were found within a radius of 50 m.

The AIIMS has formed a team of three forensic doctors to conduct the second autopsy on the bodies of four men accused of gangrape and murder of a woman veterinarian near Hyderabad, who were killed in an alleged fake encounter on December 6. The committee was formed after Telangana government requested AIIMS to conduct a second autopsy.

The team will be led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of forensics at AIIMS, and will have Dr Adarsh Kumar and Dr Abhishek Yadav as members. Dr Varun Chandra will assist the team.

The team will conduct the second autopsy in the mortuary of the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday at 9 am, an AIIMS communique to Telangana special chief secretary stated.

“The medical board will depart for Telangana on Sunday and return on Monday,” said Dr Gupta.

The Telangana High Court had directed authorities to get a second postmortem conducted. The bodies have been kept at Gandhi Hospital as per an earlier order of the court after some petitions accused the police of killing the accused in a fake encounter. A division bench had directed that the autopsy be conducted before December 23 and the report be submitted to Registrar General of the high court.

