Fake encounter case: 4 cops jailed for life pardoned by Punjab Governor

Four policemen, three from Uttar Pradesh and one from Punjab who were sentenced to life imprisonment by Special CBI court in Patiala in 2014 in a fake encounter case, have been pardoned by Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore using powers vested in him under Article 161 of the Constitution. The fake encounter case dated back to 1993.

The official orders of pardon by Punjab Jails Department read that Punjab Governor had granted the pardon to convicts in the wake of “recommendations of Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Punjab and DGP Punjab and the facts pointed out by them”.

Then Uttar Pradesh Superintendent of Police Ravinder Kumar Singh, Inspector Brij Lal Verma and Constable Onkar Singh and then Punjab Police Inspector Harinder Singh were sentenced to life by Special CBI court in Patiala on December 1, 2014 for criminal conspiracy, abduction and murder of Harjit Singh, a resident of Saharan Majra village in Ludhiana district.

In 1996, Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the CBI to investigate the case after Harjit’s father, Mohinder Singh, approached the court with a petition for a CBI probe into kidnapping of his son.

The cops, CBI investigations found, murdered Harjit with a motive to get “out of turn promotions”.

As per the CBI investigations, Harjit was kidnapped by then ASI Harinder Singh on October 6, 1993 and was killed on night of October 12, 1993 in an encounter by UP Police after police accused him of being involved in a murder case which was subsequently proved false. At the time of the murder of Harjit, Ravinder Kumar Singh was working in the rank of Inspector.

After they were sentenced to life in prison in December 2014 by Special CBI court in Patiala, all four had moved Punjab and Haryana Court with an appeal against the verdict. Sources told that after pardon orders, Ravinder Kumar Singh and Brij Lal Verma were released from Patiala jail on Wednesday. Harinder Singh, who was out on parole returned and “surrendered” on Thursday and was released, said sources, adding that on Friday, Onkar Singh, who is also out on parole, was likely to return and complete the formalities for his release from Patiala Central Jail.