Fake distress call from ‘BJP president’s aide’ costs Chhattisgarh MLA Rs 10,000

The incident took place around 8:24 pm Sunday, when BJP MLA Purandar Mishra allegedly received a phone call on his number.

A 35-year-old man from Odisha was arrested Tuesday night by Raipur Police for allegedly impersonating the personal assistant of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin and scamming a BJP MLA from Raipur into transferring Rs 10,000 online.

The incident took place around 8:24 pm Sunday, when BJP MLA Purandar Mishra allegedly received a phone call on his number. Truecaller allegedly showed the caller as Nitin Nabin’s personal assistant, who claimed his car had run out of petrol and was stranded in a jungle area with family members.

When Mishra agreed to help, he received another call from a different number under the name, and allegedly transferred Rs 10,000 through UPI.