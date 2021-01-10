‘Fake’ degree probe in Bihar: For 53,000 contract teachers, ‘last chance’ to prove degrees real

District education officers had been asked to collect degree folders of the teachers in question. (Thinkstock photo) (Representational)

The Bihar government will soon ask 53,000 teachers to prove the authenticity of their education degrees against which they secured contract jobs between 2007 and 2015, according to government sources.

The degrees of more than 1.10 lakh teachers have been under scrutiny of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) since 2014 after a Patna High Court direction.

But with the High Court’s deadline, January 12, approaching, a VIB source said, “As there has been little headway in getting degrees of all the teachers despite combined efforts of the bureau and the Education Department, we have now decided to put the onus on teachers to prove their degrees.”

An education department official said more than 53,000 teachers will soon be issued notices. “It will be their last chance to prove their degrees or else they can lose their jobs,” said the official.

Till last month, the Education Department had failed to provide details on the degrees of 1,10,410 teachers of a total of 3,52,818 teachers appointed on contract basis in the first phase of teachers’ appointment after 2007.

Senior Counsel Dinu Kumar told The Sunday Express, “The HC in its order on January 31 this year has quoted the figures of pendency of teachers’ folders. We wonder why the Education Department is not able to provide details to the court. Even though education degrees of over 1.10 lakh teachers are not scrutinised, they continue to serve and get their salaries. Let us see if these folders can be submitted to the HC by January 12.”

On August 26, 2019, a division bench of Justices Shivaji Pandey and Partha Sarthy had said, “Let vigilance file a detailed counter affidavit, bring on record what period it would take to conclude the investigation and identify the teachers who are still continuing on the basis of fake certificates.”