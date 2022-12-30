Fake certificates to ineligible foreign medicos: CBI searches 91 locations, finds ‘incriminating’ documents

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at 91 locations across the country in connection with its investigation into a case of forgery against several state medical councils and foreign medical graduates, who were allegedly allowed to practise in India without qualifying a mandatory test.

The agency has recovered several incriminating documents, including fake pass certificates of the FMG examination, in the searches, said sources.

Based on a complaint by the Union health ministry, the CBI registered a case of corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating against unidentified officials of state medical councils, the erstwhile Medical Council of India, and 73 foreign medical graduates who were practising medicine in India without qualifying the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

According to the norms, a foreign medical graduate must qualify FMGE/screening test conducted by the National Board of Examinations in order to get provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or a state medical council to practise medicine in India. “It was alleged that as many as 73 foreign medical graduates, who failed to qualify the mandatory qualifying examination, managed to get themselves registered with the medical councils in several states,” said a spokesperson of CBI.

“It was further alleged that registration on such fake certificates enabled the candidates to practise or to secure jobs with hospitals across the country,” he said.