‘Faith healing’ congregation in MP village lands two pastors in jail; police probe wider ‘conversion network’

Complainant, a member of a right-wing group, says he witnessed pastors claiming cancer could be cured through faith

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalApr 12, 2026 06:33 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Police"We arrested Barela in the case. The complainant is a member of a right-wing group in Guna. We are investigating the case," a senior police officer told The Indian Express.
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Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district have registered a case against two pastors and their associates for allegedly running a religious conversion racket under the guise of “faith healing” in Mohanpur Khurd village.

According to the Myana police, an FIR has been lodged against Pastors Uttam Barela and Vikas Barela following a preliminary inquiry. The case gained traction after a complainant, identified as Brijesh Bairagi from Karod village, approached the police after witnessing the event earlier this month.

“We arrested Barela in the case. The complainant is a member of a right-wing group in Guna. We are investigating the case,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

In his complaint, Bairagi stated that on April 5, while passing through Mohanpur Khurd, he came across a large gathering in a tent where a “healing congregation” was underway. He alleged that “the pastors were placing their hands on people’s heads, performing rituals, and claiming that serious illnesses—including cancer could be cured through faith in the Christian religion,” the officer said.

Police said the complaint further alleged that tribal villagers were being lured with promises of medical treatment and financial assistance. Attendees were allegedly warned that refusal to convert would result in their illnesses remaining incurable and eternal suffering. The accused allegedly assured villagers that conversion would not require them to change their names or caste status, allowing them to continue availing government benefits.

“The FIR also mentions that large quantities of meat and chicken were served at the gathering, which, according to the complainant, was used as an inducement to influence attendees,” the officer said.

Investigators said purported videos of the event that surfaced online, along with materials seized from the site, have been included as part of the evidence. They added that the probe is examining whether a broader network is involved in organising such events in rural areas.

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“The accused are being traced and further action is underway based on available evidence,” the police officer said, adding that strict action would be taken against those found promoting superstition or carrying out conversions through inducement or coercion.

 

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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