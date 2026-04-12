‘Faith healing’ congregation in MP village lands two pastors in jail; police probe wider ‘conversion network’

"We arrested Barela in the case. The complainant is a member of a right-wing group in Guna. We are investigating the case," a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district have registered a case against two pastors and their associates for allegedly running a religious conversion racket under the guise of “faith healing” in Mohanpur Khurd village.

According to the Myana police, an FIR has been lodged against Pastors Uttam Barela and Vikas Barela following a preliminary inquiry. The case gained traction after a complainant, identified as Brijesh Bairagi from Karod village, approached the police after witnessing the event earlier this month.

“We arrested Barela in the case. The complainant is a member of a right-wing group in Guna. We are investigating the case,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.