Fair, independent judiciary key for democracy: Dhankhar

A fair and independent judiciary is the safest guarantee of democratic values, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Monday.
“Spinally strong, fair and independent justice system is safest guarantee to blossoming and flourishing of democratic values,” Dhankhar said while addressing a felicitation hosted for him by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).
A senior advocate designated by Rajasthan High Court, Dhankar has practiced before the Supreme Court for more than two decades.
CJI N V Ramana and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were among those who attended it. Former CJI R M Lodha and former SC judge G S Singhvi, both from Rajasthan HC, were also present.
Dhankhar expressed concern over the criticism of individual judges on social media. “Recent unfortunate emergence of a pernicious trend to target individual judges in public domain calls for exemplary containment,” he said. “Dignity of judges and respect for judiciary is inviolable, as these are fundamentals of rule of law and constitutionalism.”
Addressing SC lawyers, Dhankhar said the felicitation brought back memories of his first appearance in court. “For over three decades as senior advocate, (I) had gratifying moments in the hallowed precincts of this court. It has shaped me (to be) what I am today,” he said. “As West Bengal Governor for three years, (I) missed the wit, humor, occasional subtle rebuke in court and sarcasm of friends. I would be ever indebted to the extraordinary exposure of intellect and wisdom of the Bench and Bar that I benefited all these years and missed in the last three years.”
