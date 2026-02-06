‘Fail to understand why speed of long distance trains hasn’t increased over the years’: Parliament panel to Railways

“The Committee note that while High-speed / Super Fast and Express trains are using the same track, it fails to understand why the speed of long distance trains which have 2000 KM more distance has not increased over the years.,” the PAC report reads.
It further added that the targets for higher speeds of coaching and freight trains were fixed multiple times between 1960 and 2016-17, but despite repeated timeline revisions, the goals have not been met.
“The Committee note from audit observation that the target of achieving 160 Kmph speed of Coaching trains and 100 Kmph speed of Freight trains, were fixed on several occasions between 1960 to 2016-17 and the timeline to increase the speed has been constantly revised. However, the same has not been achieved yet,” the PAC report reads.
The report further stated that Indian Railways had launched ‘Mission Raftaar’ in 2016-17, aiming to double the average speed of freight trains from 25 kmph to 50 kmph and increase the average speed of Mail/Express trains from 50 kmph to 75 kmph by the end of 2021-22. However, the average speeds achieved were only 23.6 kmph for freight trains and 50.6 kmph for Mail/Express trains, it said.
In its recommendations, the parliamentary panel said that while the Ministry of Railways has taken several steps to improve the average and maximum speeds of trains, the lack of an integrated approach across all zonal railways has been a major hindrance.
The panel asked the national transporter to prepare a comprehensive plan involving all zonal railways to achieve the desired increase in average and maximum speeds for both passenger and freight trains, ensuring that safety is not compromised.
“The Committee would expect an incremental increase in average speed of trains from 5 to 10 km/hr every few years in express trains which will reduce travelling time by a few hours for long distance trains,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More