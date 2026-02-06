‘Fail to understand why speed of long distance trains hasn’t increased over the years’: Parliament panel to Railways

Indian Railways train speed: A Parliamentary committee has raised concerns over the lack of increase in the speeds of long-distance trains over the years. In its report ‘Punctuality and Travel Time in Train Operations in Indian Railways’, tabled in Parliament on February 4, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said that it fails to understand why the speeds of long-distance trains covering over 2,000 km have not increased over the years.

“The Committee note that while High-speed / Super Fast and Express trains are using the same track, it fails to understand why the speed of long distance trains which have 2000 KM more distance has not increased over the years.,” the PAC report reads.