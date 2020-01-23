Include PM’s photos in state govt advertisements, Fadnavis writes to Uddhav

Fadnavis has claimed the exclusion of PM Modi’s photograph “violates a Supreme Court order”. (File Photo) Fadnavis has claimed the exclusion of PM Modi’s photograph “violates a Supreme Court order”. (File Photo)

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has written to his successor Uddhav Thackeray demanding the inclusion of photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in state government advertisements.

The BJP has alleged that the Prime Minister’s photo has been missing from the state government advertisements ever since the three-party coalition of Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena came to power in the state, ousting the BJP. Fadnavis has claimed the exclusion of PM Modi’s photograph “violates a Supreme Court order”.

In 2015, the top court had permitted the publication of photographs of the President, Prime Minister and Chief Justice of the country in its ruling on regulations of government advertising. The court later reviewed the order, extending the permission to Governors and Chief Ministers of the state.

In December last year, BJP state vice president Prasad Lal wrote to CM Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, demanding that PM Modi’s photo is included in future publications.

The BJP leader cited top court order “permitting the publication of the photographs of the Governors and the Chief Ministers of the State in addition to the photographs of the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India in government advertisements”. He requested the leaders to instruct government departments concerned to “take notice of this and include it in future government advertisements”.

(Inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App