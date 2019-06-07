Fadnavis urges Centre to sanction more medical seats

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Union Health Minister Harshvardhan in New Delhi demanding an increase in medical seats for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

After the meeting, Fadnavis told the media, “I urged the health minister to sanction an additional 1,700 seats for undergraduate and 700 seats for postgraduate courses in medical studies.”

Maharashtra has all the necessary infrastructure to cope with the additional seats, he said, adding that “the additional seats are mandated to accommodate more students within reserved and open category”.

The state government has given its nod to reservation under Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories. Although the Supreme Court has struck down admissions in medical courses under SEBC and EBC this year, the state government is pursuing it to accommodate concerns of more students under all segments.