Fadnavis to CM: Relax lockdown norms in Nagpur

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown guidelines for Nagpur.

Maintaining that Covid-19 cases and deaths in Nagpur have declined sharply, Fadnavis said that the livelihood of small traders and daily wage workers has been badly hit due to the restrictions. “In normal times, business of hotels peaks only after 4 pm. But due to lockdown, all restaurants and hotels have to shut down after 4 pm,” he added.

“All places where Covid-19 cases have considerably reduced and are reporting zero deaths, should be exempted from strict lockdown guidelines,” he wrote.

Fadnavis said that in the last 10 days, 59,948 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Nagpur and only 58 people have tested Covid. He added that Nagpur has been reporting an average of only five cases daily.