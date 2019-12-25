Devendra Fadnavis: Seems Mamata against those waiting for citizenship for years

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at a rally supporting CAA in Siliguri, West Bengal on Tuesday. (Photo: Express) Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at a rally supporting CAA in Siliguri, West Bengal on Tuesday. (Photo: Express)

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the way “Didi is opposing” the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), it seems she is against all those who have been waiting for Indian citizenship for years.

Leading a pro-CAA rally in Siliguri, he said: “The way Mamata Didi is opposing this Act, people are not taking it in a good way. It seems she is against all the victims who have been waiting for (Indian) citizenship for years. This Act is about providing citizenship to refugees.”

“Political parties are misguiding people for their vested interest. Today, we are here to support the Act,” he added at the rally, which sources said, was taken out without police’s permission.

“Mamata Didi did everything to stall our rally… There was a massive public response to the rally, as is evident from the number of people present here,” said Fadnavis.

Claiming that Mamata will “have to pay a heavy price” for protesting against CAA, he added: “Didi is objecting to (the arrival of) Hindu refugees from Bangladesh and Pakistan. Now, these people want to return to India because they have been subjected to atrocities in neighbouring nations. The people of West Bengal will never forgive Mamata Didi for such partisan politics.”

“The purpose of taking to the streets is not to counter those protesting against CAA, but to make an ardent appeal to all political parties not to politicise issues of national interest,” Fadnavis said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App