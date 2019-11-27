Fadnavis’ 80 hour-stint as CM: Timeline of how events unfolded in last three days

Bringing the curtains down on his 80-hour-old government and clearing the decks for a Shiv Sena-led government with NCP and Congress as partners, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Chief Minister Tuesday following the Supreme Court order for a floor test in the state Assembly.

With the move, Fadnavis, who holds the distinction of being the only second CM in the state to complete the full five-year term, now faces the ignominy of being the CM for the shortest tenure of 80 hours since the state came into being on May 1, 1960. He is also the first CM to resign twice from the post in a one-month period.

After securing the highest mandate in the Maharashtra Assembly election held on October 21 with 105 seats, Fadnavis was appointed the caretaker CM till Shiv Sena-BJP formed a government. However, the alliance failed to make headway as Sena asserted to share the chief ministerial post for 2.5 years. Thereon, after the fallout on November 10, Shiv Sena joined hands with Congress and NCP forming a three-party alliance.

Here’s a timeline of events unfolded in last three days

November 23: The formal decision to revoke President’s rule was taken around 5.30 am by the President. Hours later, Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra CM and Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. The dramatic turnaround showcased by NCP leader Ajit Pawar to join hands with BJP early Saturday morning was helped by the use of a special Section in the Union government’s transaction of business rules. The rule allows for revocation of President’s Rule without Cabinet approval if the Prime Minister “deems it necessary.”

November 23: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine moved the Supreme Court challenging the Governor’s decision, and sought an urgent hearing. The apex court’s registry posted the matter for hearing the next day. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar was removed as the NCP party legislature unit head, but not from the party.

November 24: Newly-appointed CM Fadnavis held meeting with Ajit Pawar to discuss agriculture-related challenges and financial assistance for farmers adversely hit by unseasonal rains. The apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Governor’s office, to place before it next morning letters of Maharashtra Governor recommending revocation of President’s rule, and issued notice to Centre and others.

November 25: Fadnavis took charge at the Mantralaya and sanctioned Rs 5,380 crore from the state’s contingency fund to provide financial relief to farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rain. Later, he chaired a meeting to discuss the proposed Climate Resilience Improvement and Flood and Drought Management Programme with representatives from the World Bank. The Supreme Court said it will pass an order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the issue of floor test for the Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

November 25: The combine of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress held a show of strength Monday evening at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, parading MLAs and claiming they had 162 on their side in a House of 288.

November 26: The top court ordered a floor test to be held on November 27, saying the entire exercise need to be over by 5 pm and entire proceedings has to be live telecast.

November 26: Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi held a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Fadnavis called for a MLAs meet at his residence in Mumbai soon after the SC order. Moments after the meeting, Ajit Pawar stepped down as deputy CM. Running out of options and facing defeat in the trust vote after NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM, Fadnavis too threw in the towel, saying he no longer had majority.