Devendra Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray, sparks buzz

Raj Thackeray. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirshekar/File) Raj Thackeray. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirshekar/File)

FORMER CHIEF minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai, giving credence to reports that BJP and MNS may come together in the future.

This comes even as MNS is considering changing its flag — which now consists of saffron, blue and green stripes — to an all-saffron one with the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji embossed in the middle. The new flag may be unveiled on January 23, when the party is planning to hold a special conclave in Mumbai. The date coincides with the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena’s decision to ally with Congress and NCP is seen by many MNS leaders as a lifeline for the party to rebrand itself. In the recent Assembly polls, MNS had won only one seat while it had fielded 101 candidates.

When contacted, an MNS leader said: “BJP and MNS are not joining hands to make or break a government. They are entering into an understanding on national issues.”

A senior BJP leader, confirming that Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray met, said: “The oratorial skill of Raj will be useful for us to drive home the Hindutva campaign…”

Another BJP leader added: “The Shiv Sena will increasingly find itself in a catch-22 situation on its hard Hindutva agenda. To retain power in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will have to walk a tightrope with allies Congress and NCP on critical issues.”

