Fadnavis meets CM with charter of demands to help Nisarga victims in Konkan

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday placed a charter of 19 demands for the relief and rehabilitation of those affected by Cyclone Nisarga in Konkan, at a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

The former chief minister demanded change in compensation norms to accommodate wider segments affected by the cyclone and sought loan waiver for farmers and financial assistance for diesel fuel required by fisherfolk to operate boats.

Fadnavis said it had been almost 10 days since the cyclone hit the Konkan region, but the affected had not received any government assistance. He said every family should get Rs 10,000 cash as work in banks had come to a standstill due to power failure.

He further said those affected needed concrete sheets for damaged rooftops, foodgrains and free kerosene, along with help from the administration in the form of decent shelters for those who had been rendered homeless. He added that people had been crowded into bus depots without basic amenities, and temporary shelters in schools were a potential health risk due to Covid-19.

Fadnavis said the power infrastructure in the entire region had collapsed, and the process to restore it was not taking place. He also said the compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare was less, and farmers with small landholdings would not get benefits. On an average, it will work out to be Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000 per farmer, he added.

He said the general compensation guidelines of sanctioning funds per hectare were applicable to crops and fruits, which were seasonal. But, in Konkan, where the cyclone had uprooted fruit-bearing trees, compensation norms would have to be different, and so the current loan should be waived off and a new loan provided.

According to Fadnavis, the assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh for house collapse announced by the government was not enough, and instead, the government should raise it to Rs 2.5 lakh for rural and Rs 3.5 lakh for urban areas.

In the charter, he has also demanded Rs 25,000 for fisherfolk for boat repairs, who were the worst-hit.

Thackeray said his government would look into these concerns and address problems faced by victims of the cyclone.

CM to visit Raigad district today

The chief minister will tour cyclone-affected Raigad district on Sunday. He had earlier visited the district on June 5, soon after the cyclone hit the region. On Saturday, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat visited some cyclone-hit belts in Raigad district.

Thorat directed district collectors and other staff, engaged in relief work, to ensure that financial assistance reaches the affected. The minister also distributed ex gratia compensation in one of the villages.

