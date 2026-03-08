Why Fadnavis govt pushes Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan 2.0 to tackle drought?

Multiple water conservation and management projects are taken up at taluka levels with an objective of helping the villages tide over drought. (Express File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has once again turned its focus on its flagship project Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan 2.0 in its 2026-’27 budget, with drought-like situations predicted in the coming months. A relook at Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan 2.0.

What is Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan?

The state government wants a comprehensive and effective water management in vulnerable districts that are drought prone or perennially come under rainshadow areas. In Maharashtra, there are 25,000 villages out of total 40,913 that are broadly under drought prone category. Among the worst hit are 14 districts dotted across Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

How does it work?

The scheme — Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan 1.0, was launched on January 26, 2015 during the first tenure of Fadnavis as chief minister, by shortlisting 25,000 villages reeling under drought. Multiple water conservation and management projects are taken up at taluka levels with an objective of helping the villages tide over drought. Gradually, the scheme focused on making villages water-self-reliant. To achieve these targets, water structures revival and construction were allowed.