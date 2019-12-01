Fadnavis govt’s decisions in last 6 months likely to be reviewed

AFTER ORDERING a stay on the construction of a Metro car shed at Aarey Colony in Mumbai Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has now ordered a review of all decisions taken by his predecessor, Devendra Fadnavis, in the last six months, it is learnt.

Sources said Uddhav has directed for a re-look into major policies, contracts, tenders and financial decisions taken by the previous government. They said orders on review of all files approved in the last six months were issued on Friday.

“All department secretaries have been asked to submit files cleared during to the period to the chief minister’s office,” a senior official said.

During his first interaction with department secretaries on Friday, Uddhav had indicated that while he did not wish to disturb the continuity in the decision-making process, he will not tolerate submission of “dubious” files.

On September 3, the Fadnavis government had cleared a Rs 13,000-crore guarantee to the 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project, or Samruddhi Corridor, despite objections by the state finance department. Following the change of guard, this decision will now be reviewed, said officials. The project, estimated to cost Rs 55,335 crore, is likely to be one of those under review. Clearance granted to many irrigation projects before the elections is also under review, officials said.