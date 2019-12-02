Fadnavis elected Leader of Opposition

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Sunday elected Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The BJP, with 105 MLAs in the 288-member House, is the single largest party and also the main Opposition party.

Fadnavis (49) had stepped into the state Assembly for the first time in 1999 as an MLA. In April 2012, the three-time MLA was entrusted with the job of state BJP president. Under his leadership, the BJP came to power in the state and he became the chief minister on October 31, 2014. Exactly after five years, he finds himself in the role of Opposition leader.

On Sunday, the BJP was in for a rude shock as the election of Opposition leader was not listed on the business agenda of the House in the two-day session, which commenced on Saturday and concluded on Sunday.

Past midnight at 1.30 am, the agenda which was made public to members had listed on the business only the Speaker’s election. In the morning when the parties assembled in the Vidhan Bhawan, the matter was discussed.

A source said, “Pro-tem Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil requested the BJP to withdraw its candidate Kisan Kathore from the Speaker’s election to facilitate unopposed the election of Nana Patole. In return, the Congress-NCP promised they would allow the appointment of Opposition leader on Sunday.”

Although Fadnavis’s appointment as the Opposition leader was a foregone conclusion after the BJP gave its consent, technically, ruling parties could delay the process.

Fadnavis’s was a clear case as the BJP had no competition from any ally for the Opposition leader’s post. The BJP agreed to Congress-NCP’s request as it did not want a confrontation on the Speaker’s election.

Moreover, the BJP also knew that the Maha Vikas Aghadi had more numbers in the Assembly. Even if the elections were held through secret ballot, it would not make much impact on the status of the government, which had already won the trust vote.

Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra has a tradition of electing the Assembly Speaker unanimously and not by election. Pro-tem Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil requested for consensus on the Speaker. As a result the BJP gave its consent.”

Shortly after taking charge in Vidhan Bhawan, Fadnavis said, “The government should now provide assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers adversely hit by unseasonal rain.” Moreover, this was also the demand voiced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during his tour to the flood-hit areas in the recent past. Now, this is the time to fulfil the promise made to the farmers of Maharashtra, he asserted.