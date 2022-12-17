Faculty crunch, rented buildings affecting rehabilitation centres: committee report

A report by the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment tabled in Parliament on Friday pointed out lacunae in the smooth functioning of institutes working for rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

Pending constructions, centres running out of rented accommodations, insufficient faculty members were among the shortcomings that the committee found while reviewing the functioning of national institutes, regional centres, and composite rehabilitation centres (CRCs). The report also mentions monetary allocations lying unutilised, and the number of beneficiaries going down in 2021 as compared to 2017.

The number of beneficiaries across centres was 19.24 lakh in 2017-18, which came down to 18.97 lakh in 2021-22 even as two new institutes were established, the report said.

The report also suggested setting up regional centres and CRCs in smaller cities, and that the department should spend 10% of the total expenditure in the Northeast. The report also suggests creating more posts in such centres, while underlining that fact that the number of faculty members was lower than even the sanctioned strength. “Insufficient faculty was seen even in institutes that were established decades ago… for instance, the sanctioned strength of faculty for all the CRCs of National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities is 26, of which 20 are vacant,” the report said.

The report states that despite the institutes running training courses as pert of the rehabilitation, there weren’t many candidates for the same. “This holds true in almost all the institutes or CRCs. Besides such courses need specialised software and equipment with considerable cost, which must be utilised fully,” the report said. The committee found that the budgetary allocation for 2021-22 hadn’t been fully utilised and that the allocations to various national institutes – which now financially support other connected centres – has been on the decline.