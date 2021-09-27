Narendra Modi not the only PM to also serve as CM: Netizens school Sushil Modi

BJP MP and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi is being pulled up by netizens for saying Narendra Modi is the only prime minister to have also served as the chief minister of a state.

Addressing a gathering to elaborate on the party’s decision to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday, which falls on September 17, through a ‘Seva-Samarpan Pakhwada, Modi said, “People sitting here might not know that Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years. Then he became the Prime Minister of the country. It has been seven years for him, which means he has been serving the country for the last 20 years as a chief minister and prime minister. After independence, there has not been a single prime minister in the country, who has served as the chief minister as well as the prime minister. Narendra Modi is the only person. As a chief minister he took Gujarat to great heights and when he became Prime Minister, the whole world is celebrating India.”

The Rajya Sabha MP shared the video of his speech on Twitter. But the factually incorrect statement didn’t go down well with the netizens who schooled him. Narendra Modi is, in fact, the sixth prime minister who has also served as a chief minister.

According to information readily available on the government website for the Prime Minister of India, the first prime minister who was also a chief minister was Morarji Desai. Desai assumed the charge of prime ministership in 1977. In 1952, he had served as the chief minister of Bombay Presidency.

Charan Singh, who became the prime minster in 1979, was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1967 and for the second time in 1970.

VP Singh served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1980 and became the prime minister of the country in 1989.

PV Narasimha Rao served as the prime minster from 1991 to 1996. He was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 1971 to 1973.

HD Deve Gowda, who became the prime minister in 1996, was the elected as the chief minister of Karnataka in 1994.

Netizens call out Sushil Modi

Several netizens responded to the Rajya Sabha MP’s tweet, calling out his error.

“It would be prudent to check facts prior to posting unverified WhatsApp forwards (sic),” one said.

It would be prudent to check facts prior to posting unverified WhatsApp forwards. All the following were CM before they became PM – Chaudhary Charan Singh

Shri V P Singh

Shri PV Narasimha Rao

Shri Deve Gowda — the indian (@i_the_indian_) September 26, 2021

कुछ तो इतिहास पढ़ लीजिए. मुख्यमंत्री के बाद प्रधानमंत्री बनने वाले पहले नहीं, 6वें प्रधानमंत्री हैं. 1. मोरारजी देसाई

2. चौधरी चरण सिंह

3. विश्वनाथ प्रताप सिंह

4. पीवी नरसिम्हा राव

5. HD देवेगौड़ा

6. नरेंद्र मोदी — Shivaji Dubey (@Shivaji_Dube) September 26, 2021

Graduated from Whatsup university😂😂😂😂 Har taraf Modi, Modi, Modi😛😛.. Uncleji poor GK knowledge… HD Devegowda, PV Narshima Rao were also remained CM in Karnataka&Andhra. Late Moraraji Desai was 1st CM to became PM of India in 1977. Please do some study… don't depend WA. — Susmita Mazumdar (@Susmita_Speaks) September 26, 2021

Sushil Modi later tweeted that Narendra Modi was the only prime minister to serve as a chief minister for 13 continuous years and then as the prime minister for seven years.