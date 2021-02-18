Facing stir, Kerala stays regularisation of temporary staff

Amid the protest by youths against “backdoor” appointments of ruling party nominees, the Kerala cabinet on Wednesday decided to keep in abeyance the regularisation of temporary staff.

After a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the regularisation of temporary staff, who have been working for 10 to 20 years, has created an impression that the government has done something wrong.

Further regularisation of temporary employees was stopped after realising that a section is working to malign the image of the government, he said. “We don’t want to give them such a chance to disgrace the government. A section of youths misguided on PSC rank lists is on one side of the issue.”

The Chief Minister added, “The LDF sees such persons (temporary staff) as eligible for regular appointment. People in the state are with the LDF. IF the LDF retains power in the upcoming elections, we would not jettison these temporary staff.’’

Scores of temporary staff have been made permanent in the government service over the last few weeks, triggering widespread protests. For the last 23 days, hundreds of rank holders listed by the State Public Service Commission have been protesting in front of the state secretariat. Opposition Congress and BJP have also extended support to the agitation. The high court has sought clarification from the state government on such appointments.

Responding to the government’s decision, the protesting PSC Rank Holders Association said it would continue the agitation.