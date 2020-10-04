Facing ‘social media trial’, Kerala doc found hanging

Dr Anoop Krishna was facing a probe over negligence

An orthopaedic surgeon facing harassment on social media after the death of a patient was found hanging at his home in Kollam district on Thursday.

Kilikollur police filed a case of unnatural death after Dr Anoop Krishna (35), who ran Anoop Ortho Care hospital, was found dead at his home in Kadappakada. The word ‘sorry’ was found scribbled on the walls of the bathroom.

Dr Anoop was being probed in a case of medical negligence after the death of a seven-year-old during surgery on September 23. The doctor was also harassed on social media platforms over the death.

A senior police officer said it was too early to say if the doctor’s suicide had any connection with the child’s death.

On September 23, a seven-year-old girl, admitted to the hospital run by Dr Anoop, suffered a cardiac arrest during a knee surgery which was led by Dr Anoop himself. She was taken to another hospital, but she died. The family of the deceased along with locals protested at the hospital, holding Dr Anoop responsible. They also filed a case of medical negligence with Kollam East police station. The probe, led by Assistant Commissioner A Pradeep Kumar, was under way when Dr Anoop died.

When asked about the probe, Kumar said, “The investigation is at a primary stage. We cannot jump to conclusions.”

He added, “We had been in touch with the doctor’s office and asked him to contact us (if he was facing threats). Naturally, when there are incidents like this, a person would be mentally disturbed. He didn’t personally tell me anything about it.”

Several doctors voiced support for Dr Anoop, slamming the “trial by social media” that led to suicides of doctors. Dr Sulphi Noohu, ENT consultant and vice-president of the Kerala chapter of IMA, wrote on Facebook that Dr Anoop had agreed to the surgery after several doctors declined, perhaps citing Covid-19 risks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd