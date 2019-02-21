Facing heat, Twitter reiterates commitment to ‘protect integrity’ of Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Twitter Thursday listed a series of changes it has made to “protect the integrity” of the election conversation in India. Recognising India as the world’s largest democracy and its fastest-growing audience, the organisation said the upcoming General Elections was its “key priority”.

Twitter has been facing allegations of being biased, propelling fake news and hosting malicious content. India’s parliamentary panel on Information Technology recently summoned its top leaders, including founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, to appear before it on February 25.

“The 2019 Lok Sabha is a priority for the company and our dedicated cross-functional team is working to ensure that the health of the public conversation is enhanced and protected at this important time,” it said in a blog post.

As part of its efforts, Twitter said it changed user experience to allow people to read events chronologically; expanded its rules to identify fake accounts and inauthentic activity; developed tools to combat manipulation of the service; improved language support and cultural context of posts; among other things.

Twitter has also expanded its team in India to track election news. Separately, it is working with political parties and election officials to ensure transparency during the polls.

“We deeply respect the integrity of the election process and are committed to providing a service that fosters and facilitates free and open democratic debate,” Twitter said.