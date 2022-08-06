Facing graft allegations, RCP Singh quits Nitish’s JD(U)

August 6, 2022 10:00:46 pm
Former union minister and Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh, who is facing allegations of graft, Saturday quit Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and announced to form his own political party.
The move came hours after the JD(U) sought an explanation from its former national president Singh on serious allegations of corruption levelled against him by some unidentified party workers.
“The allegations are a conspiracy by those who envied my getting inducted into the Union cabinet. I would like to tell them that those living in glass houses must not hurl stones at others. I also hereby give up my primary membership of the party,” he said.
JD(U)’s Bihar unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha had demanded a reply from Singh. The party workers have alleged that “huge property” has been amassed between 2013 and 2022 in the name of Singh and his family members.
Subscriber Only Stories
Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, had won Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s trust while on central deputation in the late 1990s when his political mentor was a union minister. He had taken VRS in 2010 to join politics. Singh, who had served as the principal secretary to Kumar during his first five years as the chief minister, was viewed as a blue-eyed boy of the de facto JD (U) leader and seamlessly rose in stature within the party which considered him for two back to back terms in the Rajya Sabha.
Kumar last year chose to step down as the party’s national president and Singh seemed to be on a roll, replacing his patron and clinching a cabinet berth at the Centre shortly afterwards. It, however, turned out that Singh accepted the ministerial post without the consent of Kumar, who was opposed to the BJP’s policy of “token representation” to allies.
The Bihar Chief Minister’s unhappiness became evident soon as Singh was asked to give up the party chief’s post.
The writing was on the wall for all to see when denial of another Rajya Sabha term caused him to lose his cabinet berth and many party leaders perceived to be close to him were booted out.
The BJP, to which Singh had supposedly grown too close for JD (U)’s comfort, came out with a guarded response to the rumblings affecting its ally.
“It is JD (U)’s internal matter. The allegations against respectable RCP Singh ji is a matter of investigation. But we must also listen to what he has to say in response,” BJP spokesman Arvind Kumar Singh said in a statement.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
4th T20I: India lose Rohit after fiery start
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Facing graft allegations, RCP Singh quits Nitish’s JD(U)
Alia Bhatt calls out ‘regressive’ reporting around her pregnancy: ‘The man is also having a child, why bother only the woman’
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India’s finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Huge crowds watch Amsterdam Pride’s canal parade celebration
Berkshire Hathaway posts massive $43.8 bln loss; operating results improve
Lumpy Skin Disease outbreak in Ambala village, 100 cattle sick
Two minors among four held for schoolgirl’s gang rape in Tripura
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Cybercriminals arrested in Surat, 153 credit cards seized
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting
Fans call Shah Rukh Khan ‘Dilli ka launda’ as he dances to Punjabi song ‘Na Ja’. Watch