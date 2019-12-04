Facing flak over GDP remark, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey seeks regulation for social media

Upset over the reporting on his reference to the GDP in Parliament, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey appealed to the central government to come with a law against social media circulating wrong reporting of Parliamentary proceedings which, he said, has led to abusive remarks affecting people.

The MP from Gonda in Jharkhand came under criticism for his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday when he said the GDP had no relevance. The Opposition came down heavily on him, and there were strong reactions on social media too.

“I seek your protection Sir (Speaker). When the Constitution was made it was mentioned in Article 105 and 105 (2) that whatever would be discussed in the House, the reporting of the matter would be proper and any member would be free to put his point without any fear and partiality. Social media and breaking news was not there when Article 105 was made,” Dubey said, raising the matter during Zero Hour.

Dubey said that he had referred to eminent economists who had made such a reference. He said he quoted a report by Simon Kuznets, who coined the phrase Gross Domestic Product. “In his report, Kuznets had himself accepted in 1934 that he was not satisfied with his GDP concept. A discussion is going on over the issue in the whole world. I have also brought a report of 2008 of a committee made by French President (Nicolas) Sarkozy in which Amartya Sen, who is considered as a Congress spokesperson and an eminent economist, also was a member has rejected it,” he said, adding that a UN Convention in 2011 deliberated on the same and even OECD referred to it.

“I was just citing these reports. Those who want to accept GDP, do that. Those who want to accept Happiness Index, do that, and those who want to look at the farmers and villages can do that also. But in the media, especially in social media, I have been put through a lot of ridicule. Not just me, my family was also not left and put through lot of abuse. I appeal to the government that when such things happen, there should be a ban on social media or there should be law under which action can be taken against them,” the MP said.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the BJP over Dubey’s remarks. “GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased. These are BJP’s ideas of reforms. God save India’s economy,” Chidambaram, who is in jail, said in a tweet.