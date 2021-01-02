Faces of protest: Meet 30 farmers at Singhu and Tikri

Teen to centenarian, the farm protest spectrum.

While most are farmers, some from other professions here to show solidarity; many say alternating with relatives to attend protest so fields aren’t ignored.

Jagroop Singh. Jagroop Singh.

Jagroop Singh, 48

Village : Pakhi Kalan, Barnala, Punjab

Family members: Wife, son, daughter

Land owned: 2 acres

At Tikri from: Nov 26 – Dec 18, returned on Dec 25

“I am here with enough ration to last me a year, there is no going back. My wife and children too want to join in… After all, this is history being written”

Anmol Singh Bajwa. Anmol Singh Bajwa.

Anmol Singh Bajwa, 17

Village : Makhu, Firozpur, Punjab

Family members: Grandmother, father, mother, sister

Land owned: 8 acres

At Singhu since: Dec 22

“I am doing seva at a langar… when I get free, I study on my phone. I also have books of 3 subjects… When my uncle gets to Singhu, I will return home”

Sadhu Singh. Sadhu Singh.

Sadhu Singh, 65

Village : Takhanwadh, Moga, Punjab

Family members: Mother, wife, two sons, four brothers, including 3 who are married

Land owned: None. Truck driver

At Singhu since: Dec 22

“My income suffers as I am here and not working. This andolan is crucial for our families… I am here representing my brothers who are farmers”

Malvinder Singh. Malvinder Singh.

Malvinder Singh, 48

Village : Mansuran, Ludhiana, Punjab

Family members: Father, mother, wife, two sons, two married brothers

Land owned: 26 acres

At Singhu from: Nov 26 – dec 12

“There weren’t many tractor-trollies so I decided to walk from my village (320 km away)… If the PM withdraws the farm laws, we will go back tomorrow”

Ravinder Singh. Ravinder Singh.

Ravinder Singh, 42

Village : Kohar Singh, Firozpur, Punjab

Family members: Father, mother, wife, son, daughter

Land owned: 23 acres

At Tikri from: Nov 27 – Dec 10, back Dec 17

“We plan to stay put till the farm laws are withdrawn… My two children and neighbours are looking after my fields. I am in no hurry to return.”

Sarabjeet Kaur. Sarabjeet Kaur.

Sarabjeet Kaur, 48

Village : Dharamkot, Moga, Punjab

Family members: Mother, two sisters

Land owned: None. Sister’s relatives are farmers

At Singhu since: Dec 25

Amreeg Singh. Amreeg Singh.

Sardar Amreeg Singh, 102

From: Punjab

Family members: 9

Land owned: 55.7 acres

At Singhu since: Dec 1

Jashal Kaur. Jashal Kaur.

Jashal Kaur , 70

Village : Lambi, Punjab

Family members: 7

Land owned: 12 acres

At Tikri since: Dec 5

Jaspreet Singh. Jaspreet Singh.

Jaspreet Singh, 24

Village : Jalalabad East, Moga, Punjab

Family members: Father, mother, sister

Land owned: 3 acres own, 10 acres on lease

At Singhu from: 26 Nov – Dec 2, back Dec 22

Gurdev Kaur. Gurdev Kaur.

Gurdev Kaur, 62

Village : Bhatinda, Punjab

Family members: 6

Land owned: 6 acres

At Tikri since: dec 1

Rajendra Singh. Rajendra Singh.

Rajendra singh, 69

Village: Killari

Family members: 8

Land owned: Landless

At Singhu since: One month

Sukhvinder Singh. Sukhvinder Singh.

Sukvinder Singh, 78

Village : Killari

Family members: 7

Land owned: Landless

At Singhu since: One month

Darshan Singh. Darshan Singh.

Darshan Singh, 65

Village: Alisher kalan, Mansa, Punjab

Family members: 8

Land owned: 8 acres

At Tirki since: Not known

Gardeeh Singh. Gardeeh Singh.

Gardeeh Singh, 67

From: Punjab

Family members: 8

Land owned: Landless

At Tikri since: Not known

Iqbal Singh. Iqbal Singh.

Iqbal Singh, 46

From: Bhatinda, Punjab

Family members: 6

Land owned: 6 acres

At Tikri since: One month

Major Singh. Major Singh.

Retd Major Singh, 76

From: Moga, Punjab

Family members: 7

Land owned: 12 acres

At Tikri since: 25 days

Gurucharan Singh. Gurucharan Singh.

Gurucharan Singh, 51

Village : Kotkhorda, Patiala, Punjab

Family Members: Two daughters and a son

Land Owned: 15 acres

At Singhu since: Nov 25

Nirbhay Singh. Nirbhay Singh.

Nirbhay Singh, 55

Village : Kotkhorda, Patiala, Punjab

Family Members: Wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, granddaughter

Land owned: 25 acres

At Singhu since: Nov 25

Amrit Singh. Amrit Singh.

Amrit Singh, 65

Village: Kotkhala, Patiala, Punjab

Family members: Wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, granddaughter, daughter (married)

Land owned: 12 bigha

At Singhu since: Nov 25

Narang Singh. Narang Singh.

Narang Singh, 65

Village: Sitawala, Patiala, Punjab

Family members: Wife, 2 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, grandson, granddaughter, daughter (married)

Land Owned: 2.5 acres

At Singhu since: Nov 25

Amarpreet Singh Bhinder. Amarpreet Singh Bhinder.

Amarpeet Singh Bhinder, 47

Village: Mohleke, Amritsar, Punjab

Family members: Father, mother, wife, son, daughter (married)

Land owned: 2 acres

Here from: Nov 26 – Dec 18, returned on Dec 24

Kesar Singh. Kesar Singh.

Kesar Singh Baba, 61

From: Rupnagar, Punjab

Family Members: Mother, wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, two daughters (married)

Land Owned: 2.5 Acre

At Singhu since: Dec 26

Jasbir Singh. Jasbir Singh.

Jasbir Singh, 26

From: Rupnagar, Punjab

Family members: Grandfather, father, wife

Land owned: 6 acres

At Singhu since: Dec 26

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal. Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal, 23

Village: Talwandi, Moga, Punjab,

Family members:Grandmother, father, mother, brother, sister (married)

Land Owned: 6 acres

At Singhu since: Nov 26

Ajaib Singh. Ajaib Singh.

Ajaib Singh, 66

Village: Rasulpur, Ludhiana, Punjab

Family members: Wife, 2 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 4 grandsons, daughter (married)

Land Owned: 5 acre on lease

At Singhu since: Nov 25

Angrez Singh. Angrez Singh.

Angrez Singh, 61

Village : Rajjiwala, Moga, Punjab

Family members: Wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, 2 daughters (married)

Land Owned: 15 acres

At Singhu Since: November 25

Surender Singh. Surender Singh.

Surender Singh, 60

Village : Mavi Sapan, Patiala, Punjab

Family members: Wife, son

Land Owned: 4 acres

At Singhu Since: Nov 26

Binder Singh Brar. Binder Singh Brar.

Binder Singh Brar, 45

Village : Matilo Rathan, Ganganagar, Rajasthan

Family members: Father, wife, 2 sons

Land Owned: 12 acres

At Singhu since: December 13

Randhir Singh. Randhir Singh.

Randhir Singh, 74

Village : Kathura, Sonipat, Haryana

Family Members: Son, daughter-in-law, grandson, 2 granddaughters

Land owned: 7 acres

At Singhu since: December 22

Chait Singh. Chait Singh.

Chait Singh, 56

Village: Boha, Mansa, Punjab

Family members: Not known

Land owned: 5 acres

At Singhu from: Nov 26 – Dec 17; returned on Dec 21