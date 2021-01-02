Faces of protest: Meet 30 farmers at Singhu and Tikri

While most are farmers, some from other professions here to show solidarity; many say alternating with relatives to attend protest so fields aren’t ignored.
Jagroop Singh, 48
Village : Pakhi Kalan, Barnala, Punjab
Family members: Wife, son, daughter
Land owned: 2 acres
At Tikri from: Nov 26 – Dec 18, returned on Dec 25
“I am here with enough ration to last me a year, there is no going back. My wife and children too want to join in… After all, this is history being written”
Anmol Singh Bajwa, 17
Village : Makhu, Firozpur, Punjab
Family members: Grandmother, father, mother, sister
Land owned: 8 acres
At Singhu since: Dec 22
“I am doing seva at a langar… when I get free, I study on my phone. I also have books of 3 subjects… When my uncle gets to Singhu, I will return home”
Sadhu Singh, 65
Village : Takhanwadh, Moga, Punjab
Family members: Mother, wife, two sons, four brothers, including 3 who are married
Land owned: None. Truck driver
At Singhu since: Dec 22
“My income suffers as I am here and not working. This andolan is crucial for our families… I am here representing my brothers who are farmers”
Malvinder Singh, 48
Village : Mansuran, Ludhiana, Punjab
Family members: Father, mother, wife, two sons, two married brothers
Land owned: 26 acres
At Singhu from: Nov 26 – dec 12
“There weren’t many tractor-trollies so I decided to walk from my village (320 km away)… If the PM withdraws the farm laws, we will go back tomorrow”
Ravinder Singh, 42
Village : Kohar Singh, Firozpur, Punjab
Family members: Father, mother, wife, son, daughter
Land owned: 23 acres
At Tikri from: Nov 27 – Dec 10, back Dec 17
“We plan to stay put till the farm laws are withdrawn… My two children and neighbours are looking after my fields. I am in no hurry to return.”
Sarabjeet Kaur, 48
Village : Dharamkot, Moga, Punjab
Family members: Mother, two sisters
Land owned: None. Sister’s relatives are farmers
At Singhu since: Dec 25
Sardar Amreeg Singh, 102
From: Punjab
Family members: 9
Land owned: 55.7 acres
At Singhu since: Dec 1
Jashal Kaur , 70
Village : Lambi, Punjab
Family members: 7
Land owned: 12 acres
At Tikri since: Dec 5
Jaspreet Singh, 24
Village : Jalalabad East, Moga, Punjab
Family members: Father, mother, sister
Land owned: 3 acres own, 10 acres on lease
At Singhu from: 26 Nov – Dec 2, back Dec 22
Gurdev Kaur, 62
Village : Bhatinda, Punjab
Family members: 6
Land owned: 6 acres
At Tikri since: dec 1
Rajendra singh, 69
Village: Killari
Family members: 8
Land owned: Landless
At Singhu since: One month
Sukvinder Singh, 78
Village : Killari
Family members: 7
Land owned: Landless
At Singhu since: One month
Darshan Singh, 65
Village: Alisher kalan, Mansa, Punjab
Family members: 8
Land owned: 8 acres
At Tirki since: Not known
Gardeeh Singh, 67
From: Punjab
Family members: 8
Land owned: Landless
At Tikri since: Not known
Iqbal Singh, 46
From: Bhatinda, Punjab
Family members: 6
Land owned: 6 acres
At Tikri since: One month
Retd Major Singh, 76
From: Moga, Punjab
Family members: 7
Land owned: 12 acres
At Tikri since: 25 days
Gurucharan Singh, 51
Village : Kotkhorda, Patiala, Punjab
Family Members: Two daughters and a son
Land Owned: 15 acres
At Singhu since: Nov 25
Nirbhay Singh, 55
Village : Kotkhorda, Patiala, Punjab
Family Members: Wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, granddaughter
Land owned: 25 acres
At Singhu since: Nov 25
Amrit Singh, 65
Village: Kotkhala, Patiala, Punjab
Family members: Wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, granddaughter, daughter (married)
Land owned: 12 bigha
At Singhu since: Nov 25
Narang Singh, 65
Village: Sitawala, Patiala, Punjab
Family members: Wife, 2 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, grandson, granddaughter, daughter (married)
Land Owned: 2.5 acres
At Singhu since: Nov 25
Amarpeet Singh Bhinder, 47
Village: Mohleke, Amritsar, Punjab
Family members: Father, mother, wife, son, daughter (married)
Land owned: 2 acres
Here from: Nov 26 – Dec 18, returned on Dec 24
Kesar Singh Baba, 61
From: Rupnagar, Punjab
Family Members: Mother, wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, two daughters (married)
Land Owned: 2.5 Acre
At Singhu since: Dec 26
Jasbir Singh, 26
From: Rupnagar, Punjab
Family members: Grandfather, father, wife
Land owned: 6 acres
At Singhu since: Dec 26
Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal, 23
Village: Talwandi, Moga, Punjab,
Family members:Grandmother, father, mother, brother, sister (married)
Land Owned: 6 acres
At Singhu since: Nov 26
Ajaib Singh, 66
Village: Rasulpur, Ludhiana, Punjab
Family members: Wife, 2 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 4 grandsons, daughter (married)
Land Owned: 5 acre on lease
At Singhu since: Nov 25
Angrez Singh, 61
Village : Rajjiwala, Moga, Punjab
Family members: Wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, 2 daughters (married)
Land Owned: 15 acres
At Singhu Since: November 25
Surender Singh, 60
Village : Mavi Sapan, Patiala, Punjab
Family members: Wife, son
Land Owned: 4 acres
At Singhu Since: Nov 26
Binder Singh Brar, 45
Village : Matilo Rathan, Ganganagar, Rajasthan
Family members: Father, wife, 2 sons
Land Owned: 12 acres
At Singhu since: December 13
Randhir Singh, 74
Village : Kathura, Sonipat, Haryana
Family Members: Son, daughter-in-law, grandson, 2 granddaughters
Land owned: 7 acres
At Singhu since: December 22
Chait Singh, 56
Village: Boha, Mansa, Punjab
Family members: Not known
Land owned: 5 acres
At Singhu from: Nov 26 – Dec 17; returned on Dec 21
