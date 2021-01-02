scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Faces of protest: Meet 30 farmers at Singhu and Tikri

While most are farmers, some from other professions here to show solidarity; many say alternating with relatives to attend protest so fields aren’t ignored.

By: Express News Service | January 2, 2021 11:40:38 am
Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian expressTeen to centenarian, the farm protest spectrum.

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Jagroop Singh.

Jagroop Singh, 48

Village : Pakhi Kalan, Barnala, Punjab
Family members: Wife, son, daughter
Land owned: 2 acres
At Tikri from: Nov 26 – Dec 18, returned on Dec 25

“I am here with enough ration to last me a year, there is no going back. My wife and children too want to join in… After all, this is history being written”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Anmol Singh Bajwa.

Anmol Singh Bajwa, 17

Village : Makhu, Firozpur, Punjab
Family members: Grandmother, father, mother, sister
Land owned: 8 acres
At Singhu since: Dec 22

“I am doing seva at a langar… when I get free, I study on my phone. I also have books of 3 subjects… When my uncle gets to Singhu, I will return home”

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Sadhu Singh.

Sadhu Singh, 65

Village : Takhanwadh, Moga, Punjab
Family members: Mother, wife, two sons, four brothers, including 3 who are married
Land owned: None. Truck driver
At Singhu since: Dec 22

“My income suffers as I am here and not working. This andolan is crucial for our families… I am here representing my brothers who are farmers”

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Malvinder Singh.

Malvinder Singh, 48

Village : Mansuran, Ludhiana, Punjab
Family members: Father, mother, wife, two sons, two married brothers
Land owned: 26 acres
At Singhu from: Nov 26 – dec 12

“There weren’t many tractor-trollies so I decided to walk from my village (320 km away)… If the PM withdraws the farm laws, we will go back tomorrow”

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Ravinder Singh.

Ravinder Singh, 42

Village : Kohar Singh, Firozpur, Punjab
Family members: Father, mother, wife, son, daughter
Land owned: 23 acres
At Tikri from: Nov 27 – Dec 10, back Dec 17

“We plan to stay put till the farm laws are withdrawn… My two children and neighbours are looking after my fields. I am in no hurry to return.”

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Sarabjeet Kaur.

Sarabjeet Kaur, 48

Village : Dharamkot, Moga, Punjab
Family members: Mother, two sisters
Land owned: None. Sister’s relatives are farmers
At Singhu since: Dec 25

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Amreeg Singh.

Sardar Amreeg Singh, 102

From: Punjab
Family members: 9
Land owned: 55.7 acres
At Singhu since: Dec 1

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Jashal Kaur.

Jashal Kaur , 70

Village : Lambi, Punjab
Family members: 7
Land owned: 12 acres
At Tikri since: Dec 5

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Jaspreet Singh.

Jaspreet Singh, 24

Village : Jalalabad East, Moga, Punjab
Family members: Father, mother, sister
Land owned: 3 acres own, 10 acres on lease
At Singhu from: 26 Nov – Dec 2, back Dec 22

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Gurdev Kaur.

Gurdev Kaur, 62

Village : Bhatinda, Punjab
Family members: 6
Land owned: 6 acres
At Tikri since: dec 1

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Rajendra Singh.

Rajendra singh, 69

Village: Killari
Family members: 8
Land owned: Landless
At Singhu since: One month

Sukhvinder Singh.

Sukvinder Singh, 78

Village : Killari
Family members: 7
Land owned: Landless
At Singhu since: One month

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Darshan Singh.

Darshan Singh, 65

Village: Alisher kalan, Mansa, Punjab
Family members: 8
Land owned: 8 acres
At Tirki since: Not known

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Gardeeh Singh.

Gardeeh Singh, 67

From: Punjab
Family members: 8
Land owned: Landless
At Tikri since: Not known

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Iqbal Singh.

Iqbal Singh, 46

From: Bhatinda, Punjab
Family members: 6
Land owned: 6 acres
At Tikri since: One month

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Major Singh.

Retd Major Singh, 76

From: Moga, Punjab
Family members: 7
Land owned: 12 acres
At Tikri since: 25 days

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Gurucharan Singh.

Gurucharan Singh, 51

Village : Kotkhorda, Patiala, Punjab
Family Members: Two daughters and a son
Land Owned: 15 acres
At Singhu since: Nov 25

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Nirbhay Singh.

Nirbhay Singh, 55

Village : Kotkhorda, Patiala, Punjab
Family Members: Wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, granddaughter
Land owned: 25 acres
At Singhu since: Nov 25

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Amrit Singh.

Amrit Singh, 65

Village: Kotkhala, Patiala, Punjab
Family members: Wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, granddaughter, daughter (married)
Land owned: 12 bigha
At Singhu since: Nov 25

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Narang Singh.

Narang Singh, 65

Village: Sitawala, Patiala, Punjab
Family members: Wife, 2 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, grandson, granddaughter, daughter (married)
Land Owned: 2.5 acres
At Singhu since: Nov 25

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Amarpreet Singh Bhinder.

Amarpeet Singh Bhinder, 47

Village: Mohleke, Amritsar, Punjab
Family members: Father, mother, wife, son, daughter (married)
Land owned: 2 acres
Here from: Nov 26 – Dec 18, returned on Dec 24

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Kesar Singh.

Kesar Singh Baba, 61

From: Rupnagar, Punjab
Family Members: Mother, wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, two daughters (married)
Land Owned: 2.5 Acre
At Singhu since: Dec 26

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Jasbir Singh.

Jasbir Singh, 26

From: Rupnagar, Punjab
Family members: Grandfather, father, wife
Land owned: 6 acres
At Singhu since: Dec 26

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal, 23

Village: Talwandi, Moga, Punjab,
Family members:Grandmother, father, mother, brother, sister (married)
Land Owned: 6 acres
At Singhu since: Nov 26

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Ajaib Singh.

Ajaib Singh, 66

Village: Rasulpur, Ludhiana, Punjab
Family members: Wife, 2 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 4 grandsons, daughter (married)
Land Owned: 5 acre on lease
At Singhu since: Nov 25

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Angrez Singh.

Angrez Singh, 61

Village : Rajjiwala, Moga, Punjab
Family members: Wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandson, 2 daughters (married)
Land Owned: 15 acres
At Singhu Since: November 25

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Surender Singh.

Surender Singh, 60

Village : Mavi Sapan, Patiala, Punjab
Family members: Wife, son
Land Owned: 4 acres
At Singhu Since: Nov 26

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Binder Singh Brar.

Binder Singh Brar, 45

Village : Matilo Rathan, Ganganagar, Rajasthan
Family members: Father, wife, 2 sons
Land Owned: 12 acres
At Singhu since: December 13

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Randhir Singh.

Randhir Singh, 74

Village : Kathura, Sonipat, Haryana
Family Members: Son, daughter-in-law, grandson, 2 granddaughters
Land owned: 7 acres
At Singhu since: December 22

Farmers protest, Farm laws, Farmers at borders, farm protest spectrum, Farmers at tikri border, farmers at Singhu border, farmers who are at borders, Farmers view on farm laws, Indian express Chait Singh.

Chait Singh, 56

Village: Boha, Mansa, Punjab
Family members: Not known
Land owned: 5 acres
At Singhu from: Nov 26 – Dec 17; returned on Dec 21

