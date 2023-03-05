Faced with glut, farmers say: Give potatoes instead of wheat through PDS

“Gehoon nahi toh aloo hi sahi (if there’s no wheat, why not give potatoes)?,” asks Mohammad Alamgir, making a case for supplying the tuber through the public distribution system amid a harvest-time price crash.

The general secretary of the Aloo Utpadak Kisan Samiti, a potato growers’ body in Agra, points out that government agencies procure wheat and paddy at minimum support prices, of Rs 2,125 and Rs 2,040 per quintal respectively. “They can buy potatoes from us at half that price and give it out free just like rice and wheat. It will reduce their worry over low wheat stocks and falling production due to high temperatures. Poor consumers won’t mind getting aloo, which is as good and nutritious as wheat,” says Alamgir.

Doongar Singh Chaudhary (centre) at his cold store in Khandauli near Agra with potato farmer Jeevan Singh (right) . Photo: Harish Damodaran Doongar Singh Chaudhary (centre) at his cold store in Khandauli near Agra with potato farmer Jeevan Singh (right) . Photo: Harish Damodaran

Potato is wholesaling at Rs 400-450 per quintal in Agra. Even this price is only for the ‘chatta’ or larger table potatoes. The smaller-sized gulla (seed-grade) and kirri (baby) tubers are fetching “no rate”, claims Doongar Singh Chaudhary, owner of a cold store, Vaidyaji Sheetgrah Pvt. Ltd, at Khandauli near Agra: “Forget Reliance, Mother Dairy or BigBasket, nobody is purchasing and stocking up potatoes. Sab nadarad hain (all have vanished)”.

He attributes the lack of buying interest to two factors.

The first is a bumper crop from newer potato varieties. Farmers in UP ‘s Agra-Aligarh belt – also covering Mathura, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Hathras, Etah and Kasganj districts – traditionally grow Kufri Bahar, a variety from the Shimla-based Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) that gives 24-36 tonnes per hectare over 110-120 days duration.

The new varieties – CPRI’s Kufri Sangam, Kufri Mohan and Kufri Khyati, besides privately-bred hybrids such as 302, S-1 and Super 6 – yield 36-42 tonnes/hectare in 60 days and up to 48-60 tonnes/hectare in 90 days.

While the new varieties aren’t storable beyond 3-4 months – unlike Kufri Bahar, which has thick skin and can stay in cold stores at 2-4 degrees Celsius for 9-10 months – the higher production from them is what’s flooding the markets now.

A second reason Chaudhary cites is the huge carryover stocks from last year’s harvest. Potato farmers usually sell 15-20% of their crop immediately after harvesting from mid-February to mid-March. The remaining produce they keep in cold stores, which enables staggered sales till November-end. This time, the cold stores were carrying stocks even up to January-end. These, along with the new crop’s arrival from February (especially the high-yielding varieties), have depressed the market.

Prices of gulla aloo collapsed to Rs 200-250 and kirri to Rs 60 per quintal in December-January. “Since kirri aloo was selling at 60 paise per kg from cold stores, the gaushalas (cow shelters) were feeding it to their animals, instead of bhusa (wheat straw) that cost Rs 15/kg,” adds Chaudhary. Low prices of these seed-grade potatoes induced farmers to sow more area under the tuber this year.

According to Abdul Rashid of Rashid Bhai & Co, a Kanpur-based trader, many garlic growers in Mainpuri-Etah, and even parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, have switched to potato this time: “They did so because garlic realisations weren’t good in the last 2-3 years and cheap seed was available. But that has only increased aloo acreage and production”.

For Jeevan Singh, a farmer from Gukhrauli village in Hathras district’s Sadabad tehsil, the only hope is that prices would recover: “The current rates will not cover even my basic cultivation cost of Rs 800/quintal.”

UP, incidentally, has India’s largest number (2,406 out of 8,186) as well as capacity (147.14 lakh out of 374.25 lakh tonnes) of cold stores.