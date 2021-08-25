Faced with debt due to pandemic, Kerala entrepreneur kills self

An entrepreneur from the light and sound sector in Kerala died by suicide on Tuesday, police said, adding that he was suffering financially because of the Covid-induced crisis. The total number of people who have taken the extreme step in the industry has risen to eight.

According to police, 47-year-old K Sumesh, a native of Kollam, was facing loan liability of Rs 10 lakh. “During the lockdown, he tried his hand at several other odd jobs and recently, he was into the fish trade. He was upset over defaulted payments of bank loans…” said police, quoting his family.

The light and sound sector, which roughly employs 3 lakh people in the state including 40,000-odd entrepreneurs, has fallen silent since March 2020, when the first Covid-induced lockdown was put into place.