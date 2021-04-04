scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Faced unprecedented harassment due to PM visit: Adhir letter to EC

The Congress leader said he had to cancel a political programme because of the delay.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 4, 2021 3:42:51 am
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Election Commision, Narendra Modi, west bengal news, indian expressCongress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Saturday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora saying he was subjected to “unprecedented harassment” at the Kolkata airport as he was “stopped for hours” because of PM Narendra Modi’s arrival at the terminal.

The Congress leader said he had to cancel a political programme because of the delay. He said the PM’s security should not be at “the cost and harassment to another political leader” while he is travelling to attend a political event.

