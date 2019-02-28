Facebook to send top official for hearing by House panel

Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vice-president of global public policy, will appear before the Parliamentary panel on Information Technology on March 6, and will represent Facebook and its subsidiaries, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Kaplan will be accompanied by Ajit Mohan, vice-president and managing editor of Facebook India, and Ankhi Das, director of public, policy, and programs for Facebook India.

The planned panel, to discuss “Safeguarding Citizens’ Rights on Social /Online News Media Platforms”, comes after Twitter vice-president Colin Crowell represented his company in front of the committee on Monday. Twitter was given 10 days to respond to written comments. If unsatisfied with the responses, the committee plans to call Twitter again, committee chairman Anurag Thakur told The Indian Express.